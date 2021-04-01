Ariana Grande will be a coach in ‘La Voz’

After the announcement, Ariana Grande boasted a photo on her social networks where she already poses next to a judge’s chair on the television forum of NBC, a chain that distributes the production in the United States.

“I am so honored and excited to join The Voice family! I’ve been a huge fan of the show for so long, “added the singer.

This will not be the first time that Ariana appears in the forum of ‘The Voice’, in 2016 she had a participation interpreting ‘Into you’ and ‘Dangerous Woman’ in collaboration with Christina Aguilera during the final of that year.

In 2020, Ariana released both her album Positions and her documentary Excuse me, I love you, which enters the intimacy of her life and her staff during the 2019 Sweetener World Tour.