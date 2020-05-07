Ariana Grande was about to die at the hands of a fanatic | Instagram

Ariana Grande was about to die at the hands of a fan a couple of months ago, exactly on March 5 an alleged admirer of the popular singer entered her house and was arrested for trespassing, however the last News they are not flattering to the singer.

Ariana Grande did suffer from it after her fans lost their lives on May 22, 2017 in a terrorist attack which took place at the end of her concert in Manchester and which left a balance of 22 fatalities and dozens of injuries, the singer has tried to recover from the impact and continue her career.

However in March of this year an Ariana Grande fan broke into her Los Angeles home, the subject of name Fidel Henriquez He planned to attempt against the life of the singer, who received a retaliation order a few hours ago but only for 5 years for which his followers are furious.

A few hours ago media Americans disclosed that in a police report it was reported that different objects were found in the man’s backpack indicating that he may have killed the singer, along with a love letter to Ariana Grande.

In the first instance it had been reported that while the singer was not at home a man had entered her property and had been arrested for trespassing, however recent reports indicate that, having been at home, Ariana Grande could have lost a fanatic to life.

Ariana Grande’s mother fears for her daughter’s safety And she has declared that she is panicking to think that the man who wanted to take her daughter’s life could return to her home, however, the restraining order has given them a little peace of mind, despite not satisfying the artist’s fans.

Visit our Soy Carmín channel on YouTube.

.