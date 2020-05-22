Ariana Grande has given a lot to talk about after she shared a video on her social networks that set off alarms among her followers, who believe that the Thank u Next interpreter could be pregnant.

It all came about after the singer posted a recording on her Instagram stories last Wednesday, in which a girl and a young man appear. The first one appears wearing a black mask, orange pants and a loose sweatshirt.

However, what caught the attention is that the young woman is shown holding a gift box that is accompanied by three animal-faced balloons and one of them in blue, inflatable designs that are usually used for celebrations of babies or children .

In the same clip, a man appears with another gift bag, which is pink. The people who were tagged in the publication were the photographer Alfredo Flores and the singer Victoria Monét.

However, despite the fact that they appear to be gifts for a baby, one of the balloons seen in the images reads the phrase “Welcome Back”, so the gifts could have another meaning.

This is not the first time that the former Nickelodeon star has been under the microscope for an alleged pregnancy. In 2018, after their engagement to comedian Pete Davidson, many people thought the couple would have a baby.

These rumors were stronger when in a selfie that the singer took, you could see what looked like a crib. The speculation was so strong that the singer turned to take a photograph on the same site to specify that the nursery was actually her pet and not a new member of her family.

“Once again, that’s for my pig. I still don’t have a secret son, ”he clarified in the October 2018 post.

For now, Grande has put aside the rumors to focus on her recent musical premiere Rain on Me in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

