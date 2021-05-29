Ariana Grande shows off her wedding band at the iHeartRadio Awards

For the occasion, she wore a purple silk dress signed by Rat and boa. The design featured a cut out that exposed her toned abdomen. She accessorized her look with a matching silver choker, necklace, and earrings. The piece that most caught our attention? Your wedding band!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been retouched) In this image released on May 27, Ariana Grande performs onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California , which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Getty Images)

If you look closely at this photo, under her engagement ring you can see the platinum and diamond pavé band that Dalton designed for her by the hand of jewelers Solow & Co, the same company that was in charge of the ring with which the agent proposed marriage, which features an oval diamond set diagonally next to a pearl.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Getty Images)