Ariana Grande shielded her wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez against the paparazzi

Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez this weekend in the house they both share in Montecito, California, and the bride did everything possible to keep her wedding in the strictest secrecy until the day was over.

As a source has now revealed to the Bizarre column of The Sun newspaper, it was not an easy task, since throughout the day trucks with home deliveries did not stop arriving and the street was bustling with activity.

The couple, who married in front of a score of their closest relatives and friends, installed many temporary hedges and trees to try to prevent anyone from seeing what was happening inside. Speakers playing bird sounds were also placed around the perimeter of the property to drown out the noise from the ceremony.

“It was obvious that it was more than a casual party because it was all so exaggerated”, that same informant has added.

Dalton and Ariana have given the ‘I do’ after a relationship and an express commitment that, in total, has lasted only 18 months. The newlyweds went through confinement together and it was during that period of time that they finally decided to make it public that they were together.

