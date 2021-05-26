Ariana Grande shares romantic photos of her wedding – Chihuahua News – Between the lines

A few days ago the representative of Ariana Grande confirmed to People magazine that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez had married, however, he did not specify the day on which the couple got married, until now that the same singer decided to share photos of the their wedding day.

Through Instagram, Ariana Grande shared several photos of her wedding day in three posts.

In the first one you can see a photo that was taken from above where you can see the newlyweds kissing.

In the publication, Ariana Grande also shared photos where she poses next to her now husband, these images portray how in love and happy they are. It was in these snapshots that the “7 rings” interpreter revealed that it was on May 15 that she got married.

In the second publication, Ariana Grande showed her followers some details of her wedding dress, which is strapless and has an opening that allows to see the singer’s back. In these images it is observed that Ariana used a simple makeup, which especially highlighted her eyes.

Ariana Grande shared details of her wedding with Vogue magazine, which published on Instagram that the singer’s wedding dress was designed by Vera Wang, who a few years ago at a Met Gala agreed with the “Positions” interpreter to make the dress for one of the most important days in the life of the also actress.

Twenty guests were present at the ceremony, including family and close friends of the couple, who witnessed the “I accept” that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez said to each other in front of the altar.

Ariana Grande, 27, and Dalton Gomez, 25, began dating in January 2020 and went through the coronavirus quarantine together.

It was in December of that same year that both confirmed that they had been engaged and on May 15 they joined their lives in an intimate ceremony.

Millennium Information