Ariana Grande Shares Rare Baby Photo on Her 28th Birthday

Happy bday, Ari! One of the reigning Queens of Pop, Ariana Grande, has blessed us all with an adorable photo of her as a baby. What did we do to deserve this blessing, you ask? Not a thing! That’s how generous Queen Ari is to her fans.

Ari is just a little BB in the pic. The close-up shot looks like she’s taking a bath, judging from her wet hair and little cheeks. She’s also rocking stud earrings. Oh, and did we mentioned THAT SHE’S SO STINKIN ‘CUTE ?! Ariana captioned the photo, “hbd tiny, i am taking care of you!” * sobs *

She also wrote on her Instagram Story, “Too many beautiful things to repost I am bad at these days but I feel so deeply grateful & loved. Thank you so much.”

We hope 28 is just as monumental for Ariana as 27 was. She recently tied the knot to her now-husband, Dalton Gomez in May. The ceremony was v lowkey and took place at Ariana’s Montecito home, TMZ reported. Ariana’s reps confirmed the exciting news in a statement to People: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Ariana and Dalton went public with their relationship in 2020 when he appeared at the very end of the “Stuck With U” video for a lil PDA sesh. Unlike Ariana’s exes (Big Sean, Pete Davidson, etc., etc.), Dalton isn’t famous. Maybe that’s why their relationship works — ya never know! They fell hard and fast because a source told Us Weekly last August that “Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated.”

Duh, she sees husband material!

