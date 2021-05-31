Ariana Grande shares photos of her wedding with Dalton Gomez

Almost two weeks after they said “yes, I accept”, Ariana Grande she has finally given her fans a glimpse of how her wedding went with Dalton gomez. It was through her Instagram account that the 7 rings interpreter shared a series of images of her intimate link, accompanied by the very special date, “5.15.21”. The couple’s wedding took place at their mansion in Montecito, California.

For the ceremony, Grande wore a dress of Vera Wangwhile her husband wore a suit Tom ford. According to Vogue, Grande walked down the aisle accompanied by her parents, Joan Grande Y Ed butera—Just as his popular hit thank u next predicted. (One day I will walk to the altar, hand in hand with my mother).

Fans of the interpreter have been waiting to see the photos of the link after it was announced earlier this month that the 27-year-old interpreter had married. A few days after the wedding, Grande’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE that the singer and the real estate agent had already tied the knot. “They got married,” the representative told the publication. “It was small and intimate – less than 20 people. The place was full of love and happiness. The couple and their families could not be happier ”.

The couple married at their home in California, where they have “been spending a lot of time together.”

“It seems natural for them to get married in the beautiful and historic home of ‘Ari’,” said the source. Some photos posted by the singer take a look inside her home, which was decorated with candles and flower petals hanging from the ceiling. Grande’s marriage to Gomez comes five months after the star announced their engagement in December, when she shared a photo of her ring and the caption: “Forever and a little more.”