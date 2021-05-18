Ariana Grande secretly marries at her home in Montecito

The 27-year-old singer said ‘yes’ to her boyfriend, Dalton Gómez, during an intimate wedding at this impressive property on the outskirts of Santa Barbara.

According to the media, there were 20 people who attended the small ceremony among family members and very close friends.

The ceremony took place in the backyard, which was adorned with hundreds of white and light pink flowers.

“It was beautiful, but not exaggerated,” say the sources. “Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. The only thing that mattered to them was having family there and being able to enjoy the special moment together ”.

Ariana bought this property from Ellen Degeneres a year ago for $ 6.75 million.

Known as The Porter House, this is a 300-year-old historic home, which has been renovated with great style and a host of amenities.

The English Tudor-style house was originally built in Surry, England, later dismantled and shipped with great effort and cost.

Upon arrival in Montecito, California, it was meticulously rebuilt on a 5,300-square-foot site.

The unique property has 510 m² of living space and consists of 2 structures connected by an ‘orangerie’, a glazed space for plants and fruit trees to be brought indoors during winter.

It has a total of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and at least 5 fireplaces.

Each of the two structures includes a spacious room with an imposing fireplace.

There is also a study, a formal dining room with a fireplace, a large luxurious kitchen with hand painted tile countertops, and a breakfast bar with a huge stone fireplace.

Other cool amenities include a gym, workshop, basement, and 3-car garage.

Ariana Grande and her now husband, Dalton Gómez, decided to have their wedding in Montecito, since it is one of their favorite places and they spend a lot of time there, as well as other celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, among others.

The couple began dating in early 2020 and made their romance public a few months later in their “Stuck with U” music video.

Dalton Gomez, 25, works as a real estate agent for luxury properties.

In December 2020, he proposed to Ariana with a pearl and diamond ring, which has a special meaning for the pop star, as the pearl supposedly comes from a ring given to her by her grandmother.

This wasn’t the singer’s first engagement, however, who was previously ready to walk down the aisle with “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson. Sadly for Pete, they broke up in 2018.

Other of Ariana’s serious relationships were with rapper Big Sean in 2014, dancer Ricky Alvarez in 2015, as well as the late rapper Mac Miller, with whom she was with for two years.