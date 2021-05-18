Ariana Grande secretly married her boyfriend Dalton Gómez



Ariana Grande.

Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Ariana Grande Y Dalton gomez They are officially husband and wife, after they got married this weekend at the singer’s home in Montecito, California.

According to US Magazine, the celebration included fewer than 20 guests and the atmosphere was “full of happiness and love“, According to the singer’s representative shared.

“The couple and families could not be happier,” he added.

The news comes five months after the “Into You” interpreter and the real estate agent confirmed their engagement, in December, appearing together in the video for “Stuck With U”, a collaboration he made with Justin Bieber.

Rumors of their romance first began in February 2020, after the Grammy winner split from Mikey Foster, with whom she had a relationship in 2019.

“Ariana is beyond excited, she’s really enjoying meeting and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight., which is something you didn’t do in your past relationships“, Assured a source to US Magazine.

“They are so in love and committed that they can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together.”

The 27-year-old artist was previously engaged to Pete Davidson from June to October 2018; dated rapper Big Sean from 2014 to 2015; with dancer Ricky Álvarez, from 2015 to 2016, and with rapper Mac Miller, from 2016 to 2018.

BY: María Palacios