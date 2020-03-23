– Ariana Grande requests restraining order against obsessed fan

Ariana Grande

The singer and her mother asked a judge to keep a fan of the 20-year-old singer away from them.

Ariana Grande has filed for a restraining order to keep an obsessed fan away.

The Side to Side singer filed legal papers on Friday (March 20), seeking temporary protection from a 20-year-old man, who was arrested last Saturday outside his Los Angeles home.

He managed to sneak past the star’s security filters and made his way to Ariana’s front door.

He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing and felony assault for allegedly spitting on the agents who arrested him.

TMZ sources say Grande’s mother is also seeking protection from the man by court order.