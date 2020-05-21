Ariana Grande pregnant ?: the networks go crazy with suspicious photographs. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Ariana Grande pregnant? That’s how he was hinted, or at least that was what his followers interpreted, after posting some stories on his Instagram account. The networks go crazy with suspicious photographs.

During this quarantine due to the pandemic that currently affects the entire world, there are already several celebrities who have awakened the pregnancy rumor, as is the case with Scarlett Johansson, and the Rooney Mara, for their suspicious bulging bellies. And now Ariana Grande joins the list.

And it is that, through her Instagram account, the singer shared some images in her stories, which made her think she was expecting her first baby, since two people appear arriving with baby gifts and balloons with children’s shapes, which immediately surprised their fans.

And although Ariana Grande He has not commented on it, after spreading the rumor, erased the stories and made as if nothing had happened. But he did not have the cunning of Internet users, who had already captured the images, and spread the web.

People who are tagged in the video of Ariana Grande, they were Alfredo Flores and Victoria Monét, and although nothing has been said officially, followers already made their deductions and they assure that the artist is pregnant.

However, in one of the balloons that appear in one of the images, it is possible to appreciate the legend “welcome back ”, so everything could be a confusion or the simple desire of fans to see their favorite artist as a mom.

What is a fact is the expected collaboration of Ariana with Lady Gaga, of which, some unpublished images have already come off warning the launch, which has fans crazy.

They say that Ariana Grande is pregnant by these stories that she uploaded but later deleted, I don’t know rick pic.twitter.com/SppxgZkHhW – (@vminstd)

May 21, 2020

