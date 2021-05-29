Ariana Grande posted photos of her wedding with Dalton Gomez! The singer shared several images of the big day, thus confirming her intimate and secret wedding

“5.15.21” Ariana wrote in the post referring to her wedding date, May 15, 2021.

In the pictures Ariana is seen in a white satin wedding dress and her famous ponytail under the veil.

On May 17, it was reported that Ariana and Dalton had secretly married, in front of about 20 guests.

“The room was so full of happiness and love. The couple and both families could not be happier, ”said Grande’s rep in a statement.

The “Thank U, Next” singer and the realtor began dating in early 2020. In December, Grande announced her engagement.

Anyways, Ariana Grande posts photos from her wedding to Dalton Gomez! It looks beautiful and happy. They make a nice couple. Congratulations!

