Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in a small private wedding – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez this weekend at their home in California, where the couple organized a secret wedding with fewer than 20 guests.

A representative of Ariana Grande confirmed to People magazine the link of the young people, she with 27 years and he with 25. “It was small and intimate, with less than 20 people. The room was full of happiness and love. The families could not be happier ”, he affirmed.

The couple began dating in early 2020 and went public with their relationship in May by appearing in the music video for the song ‘Stuck With U,’ which Grande released alongside Justin Bieber.

The two had announced their engagement in December, after spending months in confinement due to the coronavirus together.

Before her relationship with Gómez, who is dedicated to the real estate business, the singer was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, although they never got married.

Grande has 2 Grammy Awards and in the last three years she has released three albums – ‘Sweetener’, ‘Thank U, Next’ and ‘Positions’ – that have reached number 1 on the sales charts.