Ariana Grande married Dalton Gómez

Getty Images Ariana Grande is seen at the GRAMMY Charities Signatures during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The famous American singer and actress Ariana Grande married her fiancé, the 25-year-old real estate agent for luxury homes, Dalton Gómez, in a secret ceremony with fewer than 20 guests, which took place last weekend. week at the groom’s house, located in Montecido one hour north of Los Angeles, California, United States. This has been confirmed by People magazine.

According to People magazine, a representative of the singer, who is only 27 years old, confirmed the good news to the media, saying that the couple and their relatives are happy for the wedding, which took place on Sunday, May 16. , after five months of commitment, made official in the month of December 2020.

“They married. It was small and intimate, less than 20 people. The atmosphere was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier. Ari’s family is very happy. Everyone loves Dalton. It’s great for Ari. This stage of his life has been very uneventful and uneventful in a good way. They are very happy that he is marrying Dalton, ”said a representative for Ariana Grande.

Similarly, a close source told People that “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems natural for them to get married in Ari’s beautiful and historic home. ” At the moment there is not a single photograph of the wedding.

It should be remembered that this is the first marriage of Ariana Grande, but the second commitment of the young star. The coach of the program “The Voice”, got engaged in 2018 with Pete Davidson, comedian and part of the cast of the program “Saturday Night Live”, but this only lasted four months, when they later announced their breakup.

This is what you need to know:

The couple made their courtship official in 2020

The couple’s relationship became official in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, when they both appeared in Ariana Grande’s music video with Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U”, a charity song that tells the story of several young couples who in the middle of the pandemic had to stay apart or go live together.

Play

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with USB Projects along with longtime clients Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber release “Stuck with U” to benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation: stuckwithu.lnk.to/agjbPV In response to the COVID-19 crisis and to help further bolster relief efforts, all net proceeds from the streams and sales of “Stuck with U” will be donated to First Responders Children’s Foundation… 2020-05-08T04: 00: 09Z

Then, for the month of December 2020, after spending the months of confinement together, the couple through a post on Instagram, where Ariana has 235 million followers, officially announced their engagement, sharing a series of images, in where you could see the diamond and pearl ring with the message “forever and more.”

According to 20 minutes, at that time, the singer’s mother was very excited with the news by congratulating them on Twitter, where she confessed to being very excited to welcome Gomez into the family.

The singer’s brother also congratulated them on the engagement, writing at the time: “This is just the beginning of a long life full of laughter and love. I love you both! Happy engagement! ”.

Who is the husband of singer Ariana Grande?

Dalton Jacob Gómez, 25, was born in Los Angeles and it was there that he dedicated himself to the world of selling luxury real estate for an exclusive and wealthy sector of the Los Angeles, California area. Dalton, has been characterized by maintaining a low profile, despite his work as a real estate agent with the Aaron Kirman Group company, where they have a list of personalities with considerable purchasing power from the LA area.

In addition, according to El País, it was he who helped his girlfriend at that time, to find her current home. Dalton Gómez met his now and wife through mutual friends made up of a group of great artists, including the singer Miley Cyrus.

Dalton Gómez was Ariana Grande’s most stable relationship

Play

Ariana Grande’s Wedding: All the New Details | AND! NewsFrom the intimate backyard ceremony to sweet speeches made by family at the reception, get the latest details on Ari’s beautiful big day! Full Story: eonline.com/news/1270439/all-the-details-on-ariana-grande-and-dalton-gomezs-emotional-wedding #ArianaGrande #ENews #CelebrityNews Subscribe: bit.ly/enewssub About E! News: The E! News team brings you the latest breaking entertainment, fashion and Pop Culture news. Featuring exclusive segments, celebrity highlights, trend… 2021-05-18T00: 05: 36Z

After her breakup with Pete Davidson in 2018, the singer dated rapper Mac Miller, but at the time it was said that the relationship had become quite toxic, and that Ariana had put much of her help into the fight that led her boyfriend against drug addiction. After ending their relationship, Miller died months later, on September 7, of an overdose.

After several events in her love life, Ariana finally met her husband, Dalton Gómez, but decided to keep their relationship private, until in June, they published their first photo together on Instagram. Ariana Grande, published an image, where they were seen hugging. Ariana celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday with a loving message that said “Happy birthday to my baby, my best friend, my favorite part of all my days. I love you”.

READ MORE: Alexa PenaVega shares a picture of her daughter in the hospital [FOTO]