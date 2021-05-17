Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez after a one-year courtship – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez the weekend is a low-key, private ceremony in Montecito, California. “They married”, confirmed the representative of the music star to People magazine. “It was something small and intimate, less than 20 people. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier ”.

Grande, 27, announced her engagement to Gomez, a 25-year-old real estate agent, in December when she posted a photo of her expensive ring along with the caption: “Forever.” The two began dating in January 2020 and went through lockdown together.

“This is a happy time for them. Parents are also excited about the news ”, said the singer’s representative on the day of the engagement announcement.

Famous friends of the artist were quick to congratulate them on their engagement.

“Congratulations to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and we couldn’t be happier for you. Dalton, you are a lucky man”Commented his manager, Scooter Braun. “So happy for you !! “wrote Hailey Baldwin, wife of Justin BieberAriana Grande’s engagement alliance (@arianagrande)

Ariana Grande previously dated him rapper Big Sean, in 2014, the dancer Ricky alvarez in 2015, as well as with the late rapper Mac Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, with whom she was in a relationship for two years. Miller tragically passed away in September 2018 after a drug overdose at the age of 26.

She then embarked on a relationship with Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Pete Davidson, with whom she became engaged but separated after Miller’s death. In a 2019 interview, Ariana told Vogue that her relationship with Pete was “not going to last.” Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez (Instagram)

The singer and her partner began dating in January 2020, in the middle of a pandemic, and their relationship became serious while they were serving their quarantine in New York. Gomez eventually returned to Los Angeles for work and Grande decided to move to California with him.

In May, they made their first official appearance in the video for “Stuck with U”, Grande’s musical duet with Justin Bieber. The footage included homemade clips of fans and celebrities practicing social distancing amid the pandemic. In the recording, Grande and Gomez are seen together for the first time while sweetly dancing and hugging.

Unlike the pop artist, Gomez does not work in the entertainment industry. Instead, he spends his days like Los Angeles real estate agent. A native of Southern California, he works for the luxury real estate firm Aaron Kirkman Group, whose clientele is largely made up of wealthy Hollywood individuals.

Source: Infobae