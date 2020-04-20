The American singer surprised with her beauty and with a totally different hair

The former star of Disney, Ariana Grande, is one of the maximum current representatives of pop and she has delighted millions of fans not only with her music, but with her publications on social networks.

On this occasion, the American singer made a stir on Instagram by sharing several photos in which she sees herself with her usual long hair, but not dark but almost platinum blonde. However, what few remember is that these images are from when the artist recorded the video of the song “No Tears Left to Cry” two years ago. Only these images were part of the behind the scenes and did not come out to the public light until now.

The singer wanted to remember her success, which has been one of the video clips with the most views on the digital YouTube platform. Here we leave the photos of Ariana Grande looking blonde and in a sensual white silk dress so you too can delight in her beauty.

