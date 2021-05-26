Ariana Grande is marrying us!

Well actually we already knew this news, we knew that the talented and beautiful singer had already been engaged for a few months because of the precious and original ring that her fiancé gave her. However, the singer got married by surprise and married with only 20 guests! We tell you all the details of Ariana Grande’s wedding here in Music News.

Dalton Gómez, he really must feel like the luckiest man in the world, having the heart of Ariana Grande and an eternal promise is the most beautiful thing that can happen to any man, and well, it happened to Dalton Gómez who is also an excellent match for the singer, great human beings both.

She had been dating Dalton Gómez for a year and a half and finally the love ended. This happened last Sunday, May 16, when we all found out that Ariana Grande finally married her fiancé who 5 months ago asked her to marry him.

Only 20 people attended, but it was a place full of love and light, and yes, why do you need more? Why do you need more party? If it’s just about celebrating love with the most important people in both families, that should be more private and it’s just how Ariana Grande wanted to do it together with her fiancé. The wedding took place in Montecito, north of Los Angeles. The singer’s dress was the best! She looks like quite a minimalist and contemporary fairy tale princess! Of course without losing her touch and her essence that make her Ariana Grande.

Her hair and her typical hairstyle, her engagement ring, her fitted and silk dress, made her look like the princess we all dream of being one day.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!