Ariana Grande looks unrecognizable with her curly hair and new makeup…

Ariana is breaking the internet with her new and cute look, the interpreter of ‘Thank U, Next’, took advantage of the quarantine to leave the extensions aside and leave her completely natural hair, And looks cuter than ever!

Ari shared a selfie on Monday in which she shows abundant and beautiful curly hair, which she accompanied with a super natural makeup, as she only did a delicate eyeliner and a bit of mascara.

« Take a look at this »: Ariana wrote next to the beautiful selfie.

Ariana shared the same photo on Twitter, where her mother commented: « Your hair / natural curls is a world in itself … a magnificent beauty that is inside and outside / made-up or natural … I love you ».

This is not the first time that Ariana has exposed her natural hair, even her fans have often asked her to forget about extensions.

How do you like Ariana more? With her ponytail or her curly hair?

