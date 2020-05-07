The singer Ariana Grande got for her and her mother, Joan, a five-year restraining order to keep one of his fans away, who was arrested a couple of months ago after he tried to break into his residence, according to TMZ.

A judge signed the restraining order, which will be active until May 5, 2025, this to prevent Fidel Henriquez, the fanatic, from approaching the interpreter, as well as his mother, his home, vehicles, among other things, within a radius of less than 100 yards, just over 90 meters.

In addition, Henriquez was ordered Do not harass, threaten, intimidate, or otherwise annoy the American star or any member of his family, so you can not contact her either by text, electronic, private or social media messages.

Invasion of your property

And is that last March, Los Angeles police arrested the youth for trespassing on Grande’s property.. When infiltrating through a delivery truck, security members reported that the man was rummaging through the garbage of the famous before knocking on his front door to deliver a love letter to Joan addressed to Ariana.

According to some documents obtained by E! News, it is revealed that the man really wanted to murder the singer.

East he was arrested on charges of trespassing and batteryBecause when he was arrested, he spat at the officers who were doing their job.

The news is now a respite for Ariana and her fans, since they consider that the singer is a person with a good heart, so they do not understand the reason why someone wants to hurt her in that way.

