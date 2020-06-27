After several rumors, but no confirmation, the singer Ariana Grande finally presented her boyfriend Dalton Gómez, a young American real estate agent, on social networks. Look at the cute photo.

Fans were excited to see the official performance of the boyfriend of many favorite singer, Ariana Grande. Everyone needed a photo to believe it, despite the fact that the rumors were already well established and sources close to the pop artist had stated about it.

In the last hours, a few hours after celebrating his 27th birthday, he officially showed his new boy on social media, Dalton Gomez, a young real estate agent. Even so, she misled her followers by putting several photos in front showing her pets and just at the end, one with her boyfriend.

Recall that he is the first boy to occupy the heart of the author of « Thank U, Next » since he canceled his commitment to the comedian Pete davidson in 2019. This generated a media commotion that perhaps caused a little distance in Ariana Grande regarding love for a time.

« Sometimes the reason you have to let someone go is because they can’t help hurting you at that particular phase of their life. When you love someone so deeply, you know the demons that live within them and you realize that they hurt you because they are hurting themselves inside. They fight an internal battle and they may not even know it, so they end up paying it with you, « says an excerpt from the writer’s quote. Horacio Jones that the interpreter shared after separating from Davidson.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande.

It was only in early March that it was rumored that Ariana and Dalton were a couple without either of them ever saying anything about it. We highlight this aspect mainly because of the real estate agent boy who doesn’t like to be in the media at all.

Still, he has very famous friends like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber or Scooter braun. So much so that his Instagram account is closed and only accepts friend requests from people he meets in person. In this way, he maintains a professional profile, without scandals with celebrities, since he is in charge of finding mansions in Malibu for large fortunes that hire their services.

Ariana Grande showed living with her boyfriend Dalton Gómez in a video clip.

Previously, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber They teamed up to release ‘Stuck With U’, a romantic song where the ‘Seven Rings’ singer confirmed her relationship with Dalton Gomez. The theme song is a ballad that invited people to stay home and enjoy their loved ones.

Justin Bieber appears with his wife, the model Hailey Baldwin living moments as a couple and at the end of the clip, Ariana Grande surprised her followers by hugging, kissing and dancing with her new partner: Dalton Gomez, an implicit confirmation. Who else likes this couple?