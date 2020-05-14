Ariana Grande explains why she won’t release an album during quarantine

On May 8, Grande and Bieber released “Stuck With U” after surprising fans with the news of their collaboration a week earlier. Ariana Grande told Lowe that she hoped she could make people feel less alone and at the same time donate to a good cause, the Children’s First Aid Fund.

“We wanted to put out music because music is what makes people feel good,” Grande said. “It is what speaks the most to people’s spirits, and we just wanted to lift them up.”

Grande also revealed that she has a collaboration with Doja Cat on the way, although she remained calm when exactly it might launch.

“I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for when it’s time to release again,” Grande said.

Regarding the great singer of “Say So”, Grande said: “I love her personality. I love what she brings to the table musically. She is a breath of fresh air.”

However, don’t expect a Grande album any time soon. Although the singer told Lowe that she had been making music while isolated, she doesn’t feel like the time is right to launch a full project.

“I really don’t feel comfortable pulling anything out now,” Grande said. “Because other than this, it’s a really tough time for all of that.”

She also spoke in depth with Lowe about why she has recently been kept out of the media spotlight, saying she felt she was often portrayed unfairly.

“I stopped doing interviews for a long time because I felt like every time I was in a position where someone tried to say something to click or twist my words or blah blah blah, I would defend myself,” Grande said. “And then people would say, ‘Oh, she’s a diva.'”

Grande then compared her performance in the press to the way men are treated, claiming that the way she has been typically framed is rooted in sexism.

“It’s like when men express their opinions or defend themselves, or when they direct something and take notes on something, they are brilliant and great,” Grande said. “And yet it is not the same with women, and I hope we can work to fix it.”

However, Grande vowed to “let go of that trauma” and start doing more interviews.

“I have a lot to say and I enjoy talking to people,” Grande said. “I want to do interviews and share with people and not be afraid of being myself.”

