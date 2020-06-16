That’s how it ends Ariana Grande with the rumors of enmity with Victoria Justice…

A few days ago it was the tenth anniversary of Victorious, and the protagonists shared incredible messages on their social networks to celebrate it, and they also did a live with their fans.

During the link, some fans recalled the time when Ariana and Victoria had differences when the Nickelodeon series was filmed. As you may recall, the rumors of enmity among the stars began when Victoria declared that Ariana was not the only talented one in the series.

“She sings everything… and it’s a good thing because she has a beautiful voice, but it’s incredible. She sings absolutely everything, never stops « : Elizabeth Gillies said during an interview with Popstar in 2010.

« I think we ALL sing »: It was Victoria’s unexpected intervention.

After a fan left in the comments on the broadcast: « I think we are ALL the best, » referring to the post, Ariana replied: « Shut up. »

With this conversation, Ariana makes it clear that her relationship with Victoria is on good terms and that they are good friends.

