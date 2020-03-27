1/4

Ariana Grande Butera full name of the singer | Reform

Ariana is currently 26 years old | Reform

In addition to being a singer, she is also an actress and philanthropist | Reform

Ariana Grande has not made a statement about whether she has a new relationship, but the photos he uploads to his social networks say more than a thousand words.

Entertainment site TMZ revealed that the singer is dating Dalton Gomez, who is a real estate agent and has been friends with her for a long time.

The artist’s fans have realized what is happening the quarantine together, comparing some photos they post.

They point out that when Ariana placed a photo of her pet, ToulouseBeing stroked, the image’s arm had the same tattoo that Dalton had tattooed on his wrist.

Delegates have revealed to TMZ that the couple has been dating for months and even appears in one of Ariana’s videos.

The interpreter of “thank u, next” She has millions of fans around the world, has 178 million followers on her Instagram account and is one of the celebrities with the highest number of followers.

Surely as an admirer of the beautiful singer you surely already know her full name Ariana Grande Butera, being a Singer, songwriter and actress American born in Florida, she began her acting career since 2008 in some Disney series but from 2013 she entered the music industry.

She is considered one of the most beloved artists by the public because in addition to having an angelic voice, she has dedicated part of her time to philanthropy since she was ten years old.

Even during the year 2015 Ariana invited her followers to adopt fifteen puppies homeless, she paid and did the paperwork so that her new owners did not have to lift a finger, so for this and many other reasons she is adored by her admirers and especially dear.

If you are actually experiencing love again we hope that it is so and that above all make it very happy as it seems to date it is.

HEART OF GOLD!

According to Page Six, Ariana Grande has been helping fans financially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic (giving between $ 500 to $ 1,000). A fan stated the following:

“She reached out and took over my salary for the month.” pic.twitter.com/8JRjwWrJgl

– Ariana Grande Argentina (@AGrandeAO)

March 26, 2020

