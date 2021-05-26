Ariana Grande confirms that she married Dalton Gómez and shared the photo album of her intimate wedding

With a simple caption of the date and a heart emoticon, Ariana Grande published on his Instagram account various images of his wedding with Dalton gomez, which took place on May 15 in Montecito, California, and was attended by only 20 people.

Among the photos shared by the 27-year-old singer – and that they accumulated so far more than 8 million likes– there are those from the back of her preparation for the big moment, where she is seen being advised by her small team of stylists while she finishes her makeup and accommodates her simple but beautiful design by Vera Wang, which she crowned with a tulle arrangement with a bow for her hair, very much according to her preferences.

On the other hand, Grande too showed the moment of the kiss after giving the yes, where we see Gómez wearing a Tom Ford suit, and part of the home decoration for that day, where pastel colors prevailed and a simplicity that went hand in hand with the intimacy of the celebration, in which Grande’s parents , Joan and Ed, walked with her to the altar.

The news of the wedding was released by People magazine. “They married. It was something very small and intimate, less than 20 people. The place was full of love, “a Grande manager told the publication, after information about the ceremony was leaked. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier”, He pointed out. The wedding took place in Montecito, an hour north of Los Angeles, where the singer has the house in which, she has stated, she has the most time she enjoys spending.

Gomez, 25, is a real estate agent who met Grande through mutual friends and became engaged to the “thank u, next” singer in December 2020, after a year of relationship. “Forever and more”, the artist wrote in a post where she wore a ring with a large diamond and a pearl.

“I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez to our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much! Happily ever after! ”His mother wrote. “This is just the beginning of a long life full of laughter and love. I love you both! Happy engagement! ”, Added his brother Frankie.

This is Grande’s first marriage, but her second engagement. In 2018, she got engaged to Pete Davidson, a comedian and member of the Saturday Night Live show. Four months later, the couple broke their bond.