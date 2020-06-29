Ariana Grande confirms her relationship with Dalton Gomez via Instagram | INSTAGRAM

Let us remember that, since last March, through his publications in his official accounts of his social networks he let us see that he would have found his better half, likewise, we saw a « mysterious » young man in the music video of his song in collaboration with Justin Bieber.

According to the confirmation of important American media, this boy who accompanies Ariana during her sanitary confinement is named Dalton Gomez, he is a renowned real estate agent who works with highly exclusive clients in the city of Los Angeles, California.

After several months of speculation, the singer finally made the decision to confirm her sentimental relationship with the aforementioned, which, as mentioned above, her first appearance was in the video clip « Stuck With U ».

We can clearly see in the final minutes of the recording, that Ariana appears next to Dalton, they kiss and hug each other in such a loving way that it touched the public that watched that video, and, although at the beginning it is not possible to see clearly the boy’s face, seconds later the couple begins to dance and their identity is revealed.

Since then, this couple had kept their love relationship in total discretion and completely away from the media, however, the interpreter who recently celebrated her 27th birthday took advantage of the special date to present her gallant officially via Instagram .

« Almost 27 » is the caption of the series of photographs that Ariana published, in most of them her beloved pets appear and almost at the end you can see an image of the two of them, hugging and very happy, likewise, in the next in the list, they appear in a small clip, where in Dalton’s company she is very happy.

It seems that the celebrated young woman decided to spend her birthday accompanied by her boyfriend, or was it that they have been together during all the days of social confinement? We just don’t know for sure, but it is a point that cannot be left alone.

It is important to mention that just a few hours ago, Ariana uploaded another series of snapshots accompanied by her best friends and her partner, celebrating her birthday and doing fun activities, in this series she also shared an image with her new boyfriend.

Without a doubt, his 192 million followers are very happy to see that he finally found the happiness he deserves so much.