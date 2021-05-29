Ariana Grande breaks records on Instagram with photos of her wedding, only the photo of the famous egg surpasses her

Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez at the beginning of the month in a secret ceremony held in the privacy of her home and this week the singer finally dared to share the first images of her big day on Instagram before Vogue magazine published the exclusive photos she had obtained from her link, in which her wedding dress could be appreciated in detail.

The newlyweds are breaking records on the social network after this Friday the snapshots of their passage through the altar have become the second most popular on the platform and the ones that have received the most ‘likes’ in history, at least in the category of photos of people.

Ariana’s publication accumulates more than 25 million ‘likes’ so far, thus surpassing other very popular ones such as the last one that rapper XXXTentación shared before being murdered in 2018, which has 24.6 million, or the one that Billie Eilish raised to reveal that he had gone to the side of the blondes, with which he got 23 million.

At the moment, the photos of Ariana’s wedding are only overshadowed by the meme of an egg, uploaded by the account @world_record_egg, which shows 55 million ‘likes’ and continues to occupy number one in the popularity ranking.

