Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber announced this Friday, the 1st, that they will release a song together next week with the title Stuck with U (Prison with You, in free translation), whose proceeds will be destined to solidary causes that support the families of professionals working on the front lines of the fight against the new coronavirus.

“The profits from reproductions and sales will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which funds aid and grants for the children of health, emergency and security professionals who work during this global pandemic,” explained Ariana through Instagram.

In the same social network, she and Bieber released a drawing that makes reference to the song, which shows two people holding hands inside a house, sitting on the floor.

Although the song will not be released until May 8, Bieber said that the instrumental version of the theme will be available this weekend so that the public “can be part of it”, without giving further details. Still on Friday, the same design published by them was replicated with slight movement and the sound of the new song, without lyrics.

The new work comes two months after the Canadian singer released the new album Changes, which was to be accompanied by a tour that had to be canceled because of the pandemic. Ariana Grande has joined several campaigns that try to mitigate the effects of the global crisis.

Last week, for example, the singer joined the We’ve Got You Covered initiative, which will sell custom masks inspired by pop artists to raise funds. Musically, in addition to the collaboration with Bieber, she will be on a song from Lady Gaga’s next album.

With information from EFE

