Los Angeles (USA). . .- Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber announced this Friday that they will publish a joint song next week, with the title “Stuck with U”, and whose benefits will go to solidarity causes for the families of health professionals affected by the coronavirus.

“Reproductions and sales proceeds will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which funds grants and scholarships for the children of health, emergency and safety professionals who work during this global pandemic,” Grande explained on her Instagram profile. .

In the image a record of the Canadian singer Justin Bieber, during a presentation in Santiago de Chile. EFE / Lucas Galvez / Archive

Although the song will be released on May 8, Bieber announced that the instrumental version of the song will be available this weekend so that the public “can be part of this”, without giving more details.

The song’s release comes two months after Bieber released his album “Changes,” which was to be accompanied by a tour he has had to cancel due to the coronavirus.

For his part, Grande has joined several campaigns to try to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

As an example, last week he joined a charity initiative, “We’ve Got You Covered,” which will sell custom pop artist inspired masks to raise funds.

Also, the author of “thank u, next” would have accessed websites and forums where her followers interact, some of whom recounted her financial problems.

Several “fans” said they received money from the same account after Grande read their messages, with donations ranging from $ 500 to $ 1,500 depending on the severity of the situation.

Musically, in addition to his collaboration with Bieber, Grande will appear in a song on Lady Gaga’s next album.

In addition, she was nominated for Record of the Year and Grammy Recording of the Year, awards that Billie Eilish eventually won.

