All proceeds will go to the families of health professionals affected by the coronavirus

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber They announced this Friday that they will publish a joint song next week, with the title “Stuck with U”, and whose benefits They will be used for solidarity causes for the families of health professionals affected by the coronavirus.

“The profits from the reproductions and sales will be donated to the organization First Responders Children’s Foundation, that finances grants and scholarships for the children of health, emergency and security professionals who work during this global pandemic, “ Grande explained in her profile Instagram.

Although the song will be released on May 8, Bieber advanced that the instrumental version of the theme will be available this weekend so that the public “May be part of this”, without giving more details.

The launch of the song comes two months after Bieber released his album “Changes”, which was to be accompanied by a tour that he had to cancel due to the coronavirus.

For his part, Grande has joined several campaigns to try to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

As an example, last week joined a charity initiative, “We’ve Got You Covered”, which will sell pop masks inspired by pop artists to raise funds.

Likewise, the author of “Thank u, next” he would have accessed websites and forums where his followers interact, some of whom They recounted their financial problems.

Several “fans” said that they received money from the same account after Grande read their messages, with donations that would go from $ 500 to 1,500 depending on the severity of the situation.

Musically, in addition to his collaboration with Bieber, Grande will appear in a song on Lady Gaga’s next album.

Further, was nominated for a record of the year and Grammy recording of the year, awards he finally got Billie Eilish.

