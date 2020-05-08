Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber release new video and song together, surprise everyone | INSTAGRAM

Both performers caused a furor by presenting their new creation to the world during confinement.

After a lot of pressure from their fans, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber finally managed to launch a musical collaboration, revolutionizing social networks with their new single “Stuck with U”.

It is a tender pop ballad, where both talk about how most of the couples were affected by confinement, since there were those who were forced to cancel all the plans they had and others who can go through this moment together.

An important detail is that in the official video of the song we can count on the participation of several celebrities, among whom are Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Kim Kardashian, Jaden Smith and Gwyneth Paltrow and many more friends of the singers, even the same interpreters are shown alongside their respective companies.

Due to the current health contingency, a usual video clip could not be made, using a recording set, models, stage art and other details that are used to make such music video productions. So both decided to contact close friends and family who appreciate and use home videos, either made with their cell phones or cameras. This was exactly what the video quickly viralized, because when watching it you can feel the nostalgia of all the people who are in confinement with their loved ones, alone or in the company of their pets.

And while Justin shared romantic videos with his beloved wife Hailey, Ariana did not miss the opportunity to show the world (even if only for a few seconds) his new romantic partner, which generated thousands and thousands of comments from his faithful followers by taking such a surprise.

Everything seems to indicate that this young man is Dalton Gomez, who is dedicated to being a real estate agent, the lucky man is not only dating the beautiful Ariana Grande, but they are even sharing their time of confinement.

The fascination for the new song and the incredible video clip were so much that fans shared it on their networks to such a degree that in less than six hours of its release it already had 2 million views, however, at this moment, just 14 hours of launching, it already has almost 6 and a half million views. Not counting the various videos made by the same fans where they only show the lyrics, many others with the lyrics translated into Spanish and an endless number of different video styles of the same song.

It should be noted that the proceeds on YouTube of the aforementioned, is intended to donate the proceeds to the organization “First Responders Children’s Foundation”.

