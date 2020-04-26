The singer has adopted the canines to whom she gives all the comforts and a good life.

Ariana Grande has a dog herd of 13 rescued.

Ariana Grande has 13 dogs and just in February he added a “shy chihuahua” to his herd, as the the artist described on her Instagram account, where he presented it to all his followers.

Among his other pets is Coconut, a german shepherd and sausage mixwhich is one of his most famous dogs at appear in the video for the song “Put your hearts up”, in accordance with Publimeter.

In addition, it has Snape, Lily, Sirius and Fawkes, Who pay tribute to Harry Potter characters. Ophelia is a chocolate colored poodle that was also part of the video “Right there” but now he lives with his mother, according to TN review.

The list continues with Cinnamon (like Rajesh’s dog in The Big Bang Theory), Myron (whose previous owner was her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller), Lafayette, Pignoli and Strauss.

It also has Toulouse, who has been the sensation in the videos “No tears left to cry”, “Thank u next” and “7 rings”.

Ariana Grande leans on them for cope with the anxiety and panic attacks that you have experienced in recent years. Everybody these animals have been rescued from the street to offer them a new and better life.

