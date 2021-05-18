Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially married

Did Ariana Grande get engaged? 0:36

(CNN) – Congratulations and best wishes to newlywed Ariana Grande.

A representative for the singer told CNN on Monday that Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez are officially married.

“It was small and intimate, less than 20 people. The place was full of happiness and love, “the singer’s representative told People about the ceremony. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

The couple first went public with their relationship with the release of Grande’s song “Stuck with U,” in collaboration with Justin Bieber. Ariana Grande, 27, and Dalton Gomez, 25, are seen dancing together in the music video for the song.

Ariana Grande has a new record on Guinness World Records 1:21

Grande announced that she and Dalton Gomez were engaged in December.

The nuptials take place two years after Ariana Grande’s engagement to comedian Pete Davidson.