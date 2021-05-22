Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomes got married

Congratulations to the newlywed couple! Ariana Grande and Dalton Gómez officially exchanged their vows earlier this week at an intimate wedding accompanied only by their closest people. A news that came as a surprise to the singer’s fans who, although they knew she was engaged, did not imagine that the wedding was about to happen.

The singer’s representative confirmed the news to People: “They got married. It was something small and intimate, less than 20 people. In the place you only felt happiness as it was full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier ”.

TMZ reported that the wedding took place at the young couple’s home in Montecito, California, which Ariana bought in June from Ellen Degeneres for 6.75 million dollars. “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there, ”a source told the publication. “It seems natural for them to get married in Ari’s beautiful, historic home,” he added.

The couple got engaged in late 2020 before Christmas. For Grande’s wedding ring, the real estate agent worked with the jeweler Jack solow and reportedly spent a lot of time designing it. “It is a beautiful and elegant pave diamond and platinum band,” a spokesperson for the jeweler told E! News. “Dalton was very happy with the result,” he added.

“Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the West Coast and I was here in my office in New York. He was very, very specific about what he wanted, ”Solow told E! News.

“I had very strong feelings about how I wanted this to look, a contemporary way. It was her idea to make the diamond at an angle and she told me that we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it was sentimental, the element of a pearl is very, very special to Ariana. I wanted to include that in the ring. “