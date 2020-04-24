All proceeds from the sale of the “We’ve Got You Covered” initiative will go to charitable funds

Billie Eilish.

Pop stars like Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish have joined a charity initiative that will sell custom face masks to raise funds that can help to the members of the music community most affected by the global coronavirus crisis.

The record label Universal presented today “We’ve Got You Covered”, an idea for sell reusable face masks and inspired by the most important figures in its catalog.

All the money Universal gets with the sales of these masks will go to charitable funds like MusiCares or Help Musicians, which assist music professionals who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

The “blohsh” mouthpiece is now available for purchase as part of the “we’ve got you covered” initiative. all net proceeds will help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/OjWNnBRvrv… pic.twitter.com/QV0ObP3dYO – Billie eilish México. (@BillieEilishMEX) April 24, 2020

The We’ve Got You Covered website includes masks inspired by Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Queen, Bob Marley, Tupac, Black Sabbath, Imagine Dragons, Willie Nelson or Frank Sinatra.

Others are also available to the public artist models such as Blackpink, XXXTentacion, Slipknot, Pantera, Yungblud or 5 Seconds of Summer.

5SOS among other artists are supporting the ‘We’ve Got You Covered’ project. 100% of net proceeds will go towards organizations that are helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic! Tthttps: //t.co/pjw4fk8o1P pic.twitter.com/nSLPEQtWZN – 5SOS UPDATES! (@ Tha5SOSFamily) April 24, 2020

Each of the masks is sold to 15 dollars.

“I feel overwhelmed and grateful for working with artists and partners who are passionate and determined to provide a program that supports those who need it most during these unprecedented times. ”he said in a statement today Mat Vlasic, CEO of Bravado, Universal’s merchandising division.

“This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work of everyone at Bravado and Universal together with our artists around the world ”, he added.

The world of music, completely paralyzed in terms of concerts and festivals, has been poured through a multitude of initiatives and virtual events to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic.

For example, last weekend was celebrated “One World: Together at Home”, an online festival organized by Lady Gaga and the World Health Organization and where artists like The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Jennifer López, Paul McCartney or Stevie Wonder.

