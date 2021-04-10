Ariadne Díaz steals the spotlight when posing in a daring black swimsuit in the ‘Yanet García’ style

The Mexican actress, Ariadne Diaz, He captivated his millions of followers on his social networks with one of his recent photographs that quickly went viral and several entertainment media talked about it.

In the photograph, the 34-year-old actress is observed, posing with a daring black bathing suit; However, unfortunately, some elements did not help her, since, a person crossed during the moment of the photo while some elements ‘dirty’ the image.

“When you tell them to take a sexy photo of you in the style of Yanet García but they leave you flip-flops, toys, backpacks and they cross your picture”

Despite that, several friends and followers highlighted that he looked good; However, some media began to question whether Ariadne Diaz had implants in her rear, which surprised the actress and answered in a funny way.