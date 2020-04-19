Ariadne Diaz

Photo:

Karla Ayala / Reform Agency

This Saturday, Ariadne Diaz and Marcus Ornelas They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, and although the celebration with friends and family had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that is happening throughout the world, the couple turned to social networks to share their happiness.

Although it is a complicated date for most, the actors did not miss the opportunity to celebrate one more year of marriage with romantic dedications that both shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

The first to show her love was the protagonist of ‘The double life of Estela Carrillo’, who, with the help of a series of photographs, expressed her love for the Brazilian.

“I love you from the verb, it’s already 5 years and I want many, many more, all by your side!“She wrote as a description of the publication that it did not turn out to be so romantic because, according to the explanation that she gave herself, her cell phone does not work and only a coincidental photograph was found on the electronic tablet, so the others photographs show that your child Diego is the true protagonist of their lives.

For his part, the actor also remembered his anniversary thanks to an emotional photograph of a trip to Cancun. On a surfboard and in a swimsuit, both looked completely in love. “Happy anniversary my love“He wrote next to the publication that was rated with more than 70 thousand red hearts.

“Long live love“,”Congratulations“,”They are a beautiful couple“,”What a beautiful couple I love you for many more years“,”The most beautiful couple in the world“,”They look great“,”They are so cute together“Were some messages they received Ariadne and Marcus.

.