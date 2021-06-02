Ari, from ‘GH’, forced to leave ‘Solos’ because her husband cannot “deal” with the care of their daughter

The contestant Ariadna Cross participates these days in the reality of MiTele Plus called Solos, in which he lives in a small apartment with Dani, a contestant on his edition of Big Brother, in which both became famous.

However, despite taking only a few days, the daughter of the singer Fortu, from Obús, she has to quit her job after her husband calls, in which he reproached him for being out of his house and during which he called their daughter, who is five years old and crying, on the phone because she missed her mother.

The husband, very upset, assured that he does not know how to deal with this situation and came to threaten Dani when he tried to mediate, assuring that she would see them with him if he spoke again.

After the conversation the program censored the sound to safeguard private conversation which came after off-camera.

What has transcended is what Ariadna was telling her partner about that call.

“It is what it is, I’m working period“said Ariadna.” He says he suffers, that he doesn’t know how to deal with it, that he can’t, “she added.

“What do I do? If he does not know how to deal with the situation that I have left him … I have spoken with him, he does not know how to deal. What I do?“Ariadna Cross wondered desperately.

“You and many people would say I’m not doing anything wrongI have left my daughter cared for “, reflected Ariandna trying to understand what was happening with her partner Dani.

It hurt the contestant to have to leave her job for something like that and because she is not only “mother”. “In my life there are many things that are not seen on television, that people do not know, many things, things that I can have that I have never told, “he revealed.

“There are things that escape my hand, what happens is that I feel bad, because for me this is … I am a mother of Nirvana and millions of things, but I am Ari, too, apart from mom, I am a person with my dreams, individually “, he thought aloud and at dawn, before warning that he would spend the night in the reality show, but that this Wednesday he would leave.

“When he tells me that puts me in a difficult situation“Exposed Ari reflecting with his partner from ‘reality’.”In the end I’m caught, I end up in a situation … “, Ariadna said desperately, for whom this reality was a dream, an opportunity and a train in which she wanted to get involved and that she “couldn’t” because she has “a complicated situation.”