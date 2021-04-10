Argue with policemen over a radar with the signal covered

Between two badly parked buses and hiding the 30 km / h sign that limited the speed on the road. We tell you about the controversial radar that comes to us from SocialDrive.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 9, 2021 (12:50 CET)

Argue with two policemen about a radar placed between two buses that cover a 30 sign

In the last weeks and months we have seen many controversies related to radars. Since judgments that have invalidated DGT fines by their way of managing them, such as not entirely ethical practices when it comes to speed control. The case that we bring you today can be framed within this last group.

Just like a citizen has recorded with his mobile phone and has made the SocialDrive platform public, in the following video you can see how a Municipal Police patrol is situated between two buses to hide your radar. As if this were not enough, the buses, which are badly parked, they cover a 30 km / h sign that governs the road, instead of the generic 50 km / h within the town.

Argues with police for placing a radar between two buses

When asking for explanations, the agents try to throw balls out on their questionable way of acting and they repeat on several occasions that they are given orders to put themselves in that specific place and, even, they go so far as to affirm “it’s my job” when the citizen points out that they are enforcing the law with cheating.