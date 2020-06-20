Argentine coach Pablo Guede. . / Luis Enrique Granados / Archive

Tijuana (Mexico), Jun 19 . .- The Argentinean Pablo Guede, new coach of Xolos de Tijuana of Mexican soccer, declared this Friday that he comes to this team to win and hopes to form an offensive team that scores many goals and receives few .

« I like to win, I like offensive football, attacking, that my team scores many goals and that we score few and we are going to try to make Xolos play that way, that’s why I say that for me the most important thing is to win », Guede said in his presentation with Xolos.

The Argentine confessed the illusion that he made the invitation call from the management of Tijuana, a border city in northern Mexico, to lead the team.

« Since they called me from Xolos, it gave me a lot of hope because it is a very important challenge in my career. I come to a club with very clear objectives and that seems transcendental to me, so I could define this challenge as something full of hope, » he acknowledged.

Hence the message for the Xolos fans from the Argentine helmsman:

« The message is thanks for the confidence and that you can be sure that there is a lot of hope to work every day and go as far as possible, we are going to work for that; start the first game winning and from there see how far we got » he sentenced.

Guede highlighted the establishment that he is putting together with his directive for Clausura 2020.

« We are putting together a great squad in Xolos that is going to give us a lot of variations and that is exciting because we are going to be covered with almost two footballers per line and that makes me very happy and excited. »

Pablo Guede will direct his second team in Mexico, between 2019 and 2020 he was a coach for Monarcas Morelia, the club with which he explained it was difficult for him to adapt to Mexican football.

« My first stage in Mexico was not easy, with Morelia it was difficult for us to develop what we wanted, but the issue always goes through the players and I found a team willing to work and do things well. »

Pablo Guede has directed Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia, Colo Colo and Palestine in Chile, San Lorenzo and Nueva Chicago in Argentina. Her career as a strategist began in Spain, with the third division club El Palo.