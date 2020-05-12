These players had been playing at a spectacular level before the World Cup, but the coaches of the moment chose not to wear them.

1. Diego Armando Maradona (1978)

A young Maradona was already breaking it in Argentinos Juniors at just 17 years old, but Menotti leaned towards more experienced players. Diego was a great pain not being able to be in the World Cup. His debut in World Cups would only take place in Spain in 1982.

2. Ricardo Bochini (1978 and 1982)

One of the best players of all time in Argentine football missed the two World Cups in full swing: Argentina 1978 and Spain 1982. In the first, according to him, it was the military who did not want him in the team. In the second, Maradona’s leading role overshadowed him. It was never to Menotti’s taste.

3. Hugo Perotti (1982)

“El Mono” was going through his best moment near the 1982 World Cup. An unbalanced player who had to be in the National Team. However, Menotti did not want to take him to Spain and it is said that it was because of his identification with Toto Lorenzo, at that time, the antinomy of Flaco.

4. Edgardo Bauza (1982 and 1990)

Al Patón was left out once by Menotti (1982) and again by Bilardo (1990). This is how he recounted what happened with Flaco: “The day that Menotti left me out of the 82nd World Cup after being five months focused was very painful, I still remember him. I was very young and I practiced crying. At that time we couldn’t play for our teams, but I asked César to leave me. It was against Newell’s. He gave me permission and we won with two of my goals. It was an unforgettable afternoon. “

5. Ubaldo Matildo Fillol (1986)

El Pato came from being the world champion goalkeeper in 1978 and also the starter in Spain in 1982. However, Bilardo took Pumpido, Islas and Zelada to Mexico. “Bilardo lost my respect because he never explained to me why he didn’t take me to the World Cup in Mexico 86,” El Pato shot in an interview this year.

6. Jorge Valdano (1990)

Two years had passed since his retirement in 1989, when Bilardo tempted him to become part of a World Cup again. “Give me six months of your life and I’m going to give you a World Cup,” said the Doctor. Valdano accepted the challenge, got ready, but the Narigón decided not to take it. “I crossed the ocean and drowned on the shore,” was his phrase.

7. Ramón Díaz (1990)

Ramón came from a very high level in Monaco before the World Cup in Italy and was one of the most requested by people. Even Carlos Menem went out to ask for his countryman. However, Bilardo did not wear it and many think it was because Maradona did not want it.

8. Claudio Paul Caniggia (1998)

Appearing in the 1990 World Cup in Italy and 1994 in the United States, the Bird must have watched the 1998 French Cup from home. The matter of his long hair had removed him from Daniel Passarella’s consideration, but later it was a personal matter.

9. Christian Bassedas (1998)

The former Vélez and Newcastle midfielder had been part of the Passarella cycle during the 1998 World Cup Qualifying in France. In mid-May, the DT gave a list of 21 players (out of 22 going to the World Cup) and days later it ended summoning Balbo instead of Bassedas.

10. Javier Saviola (2002)

Marcelo Bielsa had decided to take 6 forwards to the World Cup in Korea – Japan. Batistuta, Crespo, Claudio López, Gustavo López and Ortega were fixed. It remained to define the sixth. Everyone asked for Saviola, who came from breaking it in the U20 World Cup and already shone in Barcelona. Despite this, El Loco surprised everyone by taking Caniggia, who did not play for a minute and was sent off the bench in the match against Sweden.

11. Juan Román Riquelme (2002)

Just as Bielsa decided not to take Saviola to Korea – Japan, he also chose to do without Riquelme. As certain as Roman did not adapt 100% to the style of play of the Fool is that the National Team lost a lot without him. Bielsa took Verón and Aimar in their position.

12. Javier Zanetti (2006 and 2010)

One of the players with the most number of games played in the national team and with an impeccable career in Calcio was not in two World Cups when he was in full swing. Pekerman did not take him to Germany 2006 and Maradona to South Africa 2010. The worst thing is that neither had natural replacements for the Pupi in their positions: Pekerman ended up putting Cufré and Scaloni and Maradona on Jonás Gutiérrez and Otamendi.

13. Walter Samuel (2006)

The Newell’s-trained defender who shone with Boca before making the leap to European football was in full effect in 2006 when Pekerman did not take him to the World Cup in Germany. As central defenders he favored Ayala, Coloccini, Heinze, Milito, Burdisso and Cufré.

14. Juan Sebastián Verón (2006)

It’s hard to believe that there was a footballing reason for Pekerman to choose not to call Verón at the World Cup in Germany. The most credible (and logical) reason is that the DT did not wear it because the Witch had fought with Sorín before the Cup and there was no place for both on the squad.

15. Esteban Cambiasso (2010)

Maradona surprised everyone by not taking Zanetti to South Africa and he did the same with Esteban Cambiasso, a decisive player at Inter who had won the Champions League days before the World Cup. Mario Bolatti held the post that would have been Cuchu.

16. Éver Banega (2010)

Éver Banega seemed indisputable when it came to thinking of those chosen by Alejandro Sabella to play the World Cup in Brazil. The ex-Valencia had been in almost all the qualifying rounds, but the DT chose Enzo Pérez, Ricardo Álvarez and Augusto Fernández instead.

17. Carlos Tévez (Brazil 2014)

“The player of the people” was the most acclaimed by a sector to be in Brazil 2014. He had been playing at a high level in Juventus, but Sabella did not want to know anything about calling him up. Later it emerged that Tevez himself did not want to be “so as not to feel boycotted by his colleagues for joining at the last moment.”

18. Lautaro Martínez (Russia 2018)

Lautaro had already been sold from Racing to Inter in mid-2018 when the World Cup in Russia was played. El Toro had been breaking it and was on the list of 35, but was out of Sampaoli’s 23.

19. Mauro Icardi (Russia 2018)

Captain and scorer of Inter and Serie A in 2017/18, Icardi never established himself in the group and Sampaoli did not want to put internal harmony into play. By numbers there is no doubt that it should have been.