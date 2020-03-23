Argentines stranded in Panama: authorized three humanitarian flights to repatriate 300 people

Until a couple of hours ago, the situation at the Tocumen International Airport (Panama) was dramatic. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the country decided to close the air terminal where there are more than 300 Argentines, and not reopen it until April 30.

This Sunday morning, in dialogue with InfobaeJuan Castex, one of the affected passengers, recounted the explanation they had been given from the Airport. “We were told that the crew could not go to Argentina because they were foreigners. Everywhere they are closing their borders until March 31, but here is until April. So if we do not take a plane this morning, I do not know how we will return, “he lamented.

Although the embassy would have authorized the transfer of all those people to the diplomatic headquarters until the problem was resolved, Castex pointed out that many of them could not be stranded there. “There are people here who have to work and others who are older adults and, therefore, at-risk population”, Held.

After the case gained notoriety, finally, Tocumen International Airport reported the transfer of the Argentines. “It was possible to authorize three humanitarian flights for COPA to transfer some 300 Argentine passengers to their country during the early hours of Monday, March 23”, Indicated the air terminal, from his Twitter account.

The first flight had to leave this Saturday, but due to last minute complications, it was unable to take off and, for this reason, Hundreds of Argentines who were prepared to travel were stranded in Panama. They are not the only ones. Although over the last ten days they managed to bring back around 20,000 people, there are still thousands more waiting to be repatriated.

After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic, Panama established a night curfew this week between 9pm. and 5 am. In addition, it decreed the closure of all shopping centers that do not sell basic services.. As if that were not enough, he announced that he would suspend all departures and arrivals of international flights starting this Sunday.

Solá was concerned with what is happening in the United States since the efforts made with American Airlines or Delta have not yet prospered. “Arguello (Argentine Ambassador to the US) is concerned about the number of Argentines in New York and Miami because American has not issued cancellations until now. It is not easy and we have not succeeded until now. The responses from both American and Delta are very harsh, ”he admitted.

Although there are other negotiations that are already underway, the official clarified that “It is also not possible to bring 10 planes simultaneously because it would complicate the task at the airport and the virus could be brought. ”