After a group of Argentines stranded in Brazil occupied the consulate facilities in Uruguayana, the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs received each one of the requests for assistance and after obtaining the endorsement of the Ministries of Health and Transport, it made available to them two buses that they will bring them back to the country this Saturday.

“For now, two buses are confirmed to do the crossing after the corresponding sanitary control,” they informed Infobae diplomatic sources. The entrance will be made by the border with Paso de Los Libres, in the province of Corrientes.

“The crossing will be controlled by health and border health personnel. While the consulate works with a doctor who certifies that none of the people who board the bus have symptoms of coronavirus, “they explained.

Since this Thursday, around 80 compatriots, including children and older adults, they are installed in the gardens and corridors of the diplomatic headquarters imploring aid to the Argentine authorities.

Many of them, who were in Minas Gerais, Bahía Salvador and Pipa, they were encouraged to travel extensive distances by land transport – which are usually covered by air – to reach that place with the illusion that being closer to our country would make it easier for them to return to their homes by bus.

In this situation, the Argentine government clarified that it will not allow anyone to walk across the bridge. “Several nationals arrived on their own from different parts of Brazil at the border crossing and have tried to cross by walking on their own,” they warned.

To receive official assistance, the stranded must complete an affidavit stating their situation of destitution and lack of money. Then, the consulate employees verify each situation and if they have no other alternative, the aid protocol is activated there.

“It is important that people first contact the jurisdiction consulate where they are first and not travel to the border crossing, because the Foreign Ministry is processing permits for the crossing, but it is done by groups in order to comply with the sanitary control that is rigorous and It is done by capsules to the destination, avoiding that there are no infections, ”official sources said.

When putting together the passenger lists, the vulnerability of people is prioritized: older adults, pregnant women, people with pre-existing diseases and families with babies, for example.

It is necessary to clarify this, because there were people who They violently demanded that they be paid to stay in Uruguayana while the Government organizes the humanitarian trips. They are people who are not vulnerable, who have the financial means and who have brought trouble to the rest of the Argentines who do need help and assistance was delayed by these specific cases.

Although the government understands the despair of all those stranded who need to return, it focuses on the most needy after performing data cross-linking with public agencies.

“Here we are about 80 Argentines who are in the Consulate of the Argentine Republic in Uruguayana, with boys, elderly people … waiting for us to receive the answer of some transport to return to Argentina and they do not give us any answer or information. They don’t give us anything. We are stranded in the middle of Brazil, ”said one of the stranded young people in a video that was uploaded to social networks.

According to what a woman told on her Twitter account, They asked her $ 50 thousand to hire a minivan to take her from Uruguaya to Mar del Plata. She, in addition, had to summon other people to reduce the cost of the passage.

Another said that a transport company that had permission to move wanted to charge him $ 30,000 to Paso de Los Libres and then $ 7,000 more to Retiro.

The concentration of so many people, in times of social distancing, caused the Uruguayan mayor to decide to file a formal complaint with the Itamarati Palace, headquarters of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to give details of the situation. And more considering that this Brazilian city has few positive cases and the coronavirus is under control.

On the Corrientes side, the situation is similar. Paso de Los Libres is free of COVID-19 and its citizens do not welcome the entry of tourists because they have been in one of the countries considered “at risk”.

In fact, the international bridge that connects Paso de los Libres with Uruguayana is only enabled for the circulation of trucks that transport different merchandise. There, sanitary controls on all drivers were reinforced to detect that they do not enter the country with symptoms of the coronavirus.