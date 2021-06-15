Argentines protect themselves against new inflationary spiral

(Bloomberg) – In a country long plagued by fast-paced inflation, Argentines are once again losing faith in the government’s ability to limit price growth.

In just 30 days, the amount of money placed in inflation-linked debt mutual funds has risen 40%, bringing the profit this year to 340%, far outperforming any other type of fund.

This is a sign that the government’s extension of some price controls and the temporary ban on beef exports have failed to appease the public in relation to the government’s fight against inflation. In fact, quite the opposite. In three of the first four months of this year, prices rose 4% or more, while the statistics agency is expected to report Wednesday that annual inflation accelerated in May at the fastest pace since February 2020.

“These inflation-linked funds are becoming the star of the market,” said Federico Diez, CEO of Quinquela Fondos in Buenos Aires. “The market expects inflation to be above the interest rate in pesos and the monthly depreciation of the peso.”

Currently, 23 mutual funds are investing in ten CPI-linked bonds, up from six funds that invested in six of those bonds last year. The government is selling more inflation-linked debt as demand increases.

For savers, it is a gamble that has paid off. Funds linked to inflation have returned 25% this year, compared to 11% for funds linked to the dollar and 20% for fixed income funds in pesos.

According to the monthly survey of citizens of the University of Torcuato di Tella, prices in Argentina are expected to increase 50.2% during the next 12 months. That’s the highest average reading since the university began its survey in 2006. Since June 2018, inflation has not fallen below 30%.

Read more

Original Note: Argentines Are Hedging Against Yet Another Inflation Spiral

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP