Friday June 19, 2020

Pineda stood out in clubs such as Boca Juniors, Napoli, Udinese, Cagliari and among others. He also represented his team in the 1998 World Cup in France. The defender revealed that he was encouraged to play backwards and let himself be lost by large sums of money.

Former Argentine defender Mauricio Pineda had great passages in his soccer career, but confessed to witnessing situations that go against ‘fair play’ and sportsmanship. The World Cup in France ‘98, revealed the existence of bribes to be lost in his stay in Italian football.

“It was difficult because one was used to incentive in Argentina, which I never saw as a bad thing because it motivated you to give more and win. Instead, in Italy, it was to go backwards. Juventus, after winning championships, was made to descend three categories for that reason, « Pineda told Infobae.

He also added that “it happened to me that the DT tells us to go back or play slowly. Today it would be more difficult because the phones are there and everything is registered. At the time, sports betting was known in Italy. «

But the trans-Andean did not want to participate in that. “When they came to talk to me, I would say to them:‘ Boys, this is a group and they tell me nothing else. I’m not going to go in and do any paper. On Thursday or Friday I tear up and you guys play, I don’t want anything, « » he confessed.