Argentine world champion Brian Castaño will face unified world champion Jermell Charlo

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (June 16, 2021) – WBC, WBA and IBF Unified World Champion Jermell Charlo and WBO World Champion Brian Castaño will battle to be the undisputed super welterweight champion when each and every one of the four belts of the 154-pound division are in dispute for the first time in history on Saturday, July 17, live on SHOWTIME from the AT&T Center in San Antonio as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING will begin at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and will also feature WBA Interim Lightweight Champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero taking on Austin Dulay in the co-main event, and undefeated Uruguayan middleweight Amilcar Vidal against veteran contender Immanuwel Aleem in a 10-round contest that will kick off the action of the night.

Tickets for the event, promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at www.attcenter.com. Romero vs. Dulay is promoted in conjunction with Mayweather Promotions.

After years of impressive, memorable and dramatic fights, the super welterweight division will crown an undisputed champion on July 17 when Charlo puts his three belts and his unified champion title on the line against a powerful world champion like Castaño. The winner of this contest will become the first champion with four belts in his possession in the history of the 154-pound division.

“This will be a historic and monumental event on July 17 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Charlo and Castaño will seek to become the first undisputed 154-pound champion since all four belts exist. This will be a great time for boxing in general and my expectation is that both of them will do their best to achieve something epic. Whoever wins on July 17 will ensure his legacy as the undisputed top boxer in one of the most talented divisions in all of boxing. “

Charlo (34-1, 18 KOs) is a 31-year-old boxer from Houston, Texas. He became a unified champion defeating Jeison Rosario in his most recent fight after sending him to the canvas three times en route to an eighth round knockout that earned him the WBA and IBF titles. Previously, Charlo was able to avenge the only loss of his career by regaining his WBC champion belt by knocking out Tony Harrison in the eleventh round of one of the best fights of 2019. Charlo is trained by Derrick James in Dallas and won his first title. in his opening fight under James’ tutelage, knocking out John Jackson in the eighth round of an evening in 2016. He followed up that victory with three successful defenses in a row, knocking out Erickson Lubin and Charles Hatley and defeating former world champion Austin Trout on points.

“I’m beyond excited for July 17,” Charlo said. “I have so much potential, and I strive to improve day after day. I am hungrier than ever as I know that I am very close to capturing the undisputed title and that is something that no one has accomplished before at 154 pounds. There is no one who is as fast, strong and elusive as I am. Castaño has nothing that I have not seen before, and we will see if he is able to resist the power and pain that I will offer him. There is nothing that worries me about this fight. I’m training hard and aggressively, taking things one day at a time. I’m so ready for this, and he will surely end up in front of every punch that I will throw. “

Castaño (17-0-1, 12 KOs) is 31 years old and has just dazzled by dominating Patrick Teixeira to snatch the WBO world champion belt by unanimous decision. The native of Buenos Aires, Argentina would make monumental history in Argentine boxing. Prior to claiming the title, Castaño had drawn two-division world champion Erislandy Lara in an action-packed fight in 2019, and also prevailed against Michel Soro, Cedric Vitu and Wale Omotoso. Castaño was also a highly experienced amateur, defeating unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and top middleweight boxer Sergiy Derevyanchenko before turning pro.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m not going to let it slip away,” said Castaño. “I am going to make Charlo suffer more than he could ever imagine. I am training with only one goal in mind, and that is to get out of the ring with all the belts in my possession on July 17 ”.

Romero (13-0, 11 KOs) is a rising prospect from the Mayweather Promotions stable who earned his interim title in August 2020 after defeating then-undefeated Jackson Marinez by unanimous decision. The 25-year-old American followed up that victory with a notable TKO of Avery Sparrow in January this year. Representing his native Las Vegas, the undefeated Romero began his career as a professional winning 10 of his first 11 fights via knockout.

“I’ve seen some clips of Dulay’s fights, and he definitely won’t want to absorb any of my power,” Romero said. “My coach Bullit Cromwell and my dad are always by my side, so we haven’t changed a lot, just fine-tuning. People say I have all this power, so I wore Sparrpw throughout the last fight to show a different side of my ability. But I don’t think I need to do that in this fight. “

Dulay (14-2, 10 KOs) will come into this fight having won three of his four most recent fights and is looking to put an exclamation point on his career by winning against Romero on July 17. Dulay is 25 years old and has just defeated José Gallegos by unanimous decision in November 2020 after losing to former title contender Diego Magdaleno previously. Dulay is out of Nashville, Tennessee and only knew defeat once again against interim super featherweight champion Chris Colbert.

“I moved to Atlanta to train to fully focus on this fight,” said Dulay. “I will leave everything for this opportunity that I have been waiting for more than 20 years. My time has come! “

Vidal (12-0, 11 KOs) is from Montevideo, Uruguay, currently training based in Coachella, California. The Uruguayan is coming off defeating opponents who were undefeated in his most recent three fights. The 25-year-old boxer fought in the United States for the first time in November 2019 and stopped Zach Prieto before returning two months later and knocking out Leopoldo Reyna in January 2020. His most recent engagement in November 2020 and there he stopped undefeated middleweight Edward Ortíz.

“The preparation for July 17 has been excellent,” said Vidal. “This has been the best preparation of my life. I’m going to be stronger and hit harder than ever, which is not good news for Immanuwel Aleem. The fans are going to want to see this fight as I am going to show them a spectacular knockout. My opponent is very good and very experienced, but I know that the power of my blows and my skill will help me defeat him. This is another great opportunity for me. As a kid I dreamed of doing exactly this in the ring, fighting in the United States against great rivals who would put me to the test. This is an opportunity to get one step closer to fulfilling my goal of being a Uruguayan world champion, and I am not going to miss it ”.

Aleem (18-2-2, 11 KO) is 27 years old and has been sparring with WBC World Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo as he prepares to return to the ring. The East Meadow, New York native currently resides in Richmond, Virginia and is looking to redeem himself after drawing against Matvey Korobov and losing a majority decision to Ronald Ellis in his last two fights. Aleem was undefeated in his opening 19 contests and impressed by stopping then-undefeated Ievgen Khytrov in a memorable fight of 2017.

“I am excited to take advantage of this opportunity on July 17,” Aleem said. “Vidal is undefeated, so I know that he will arrive confident for a great fight. They will see the best version of me in this fight and I will do my best to see my arm raised ”.