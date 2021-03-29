Argentine woman managed to control HIV without medication

He has HIV and has lived without treatment for 12 years 4:52

(CNN Spanish) – The infectologists are usually very categorical with the treatments to combat HIV: it is necessary to maintain them over time and take antiretrovirals regularly. Thus they are able to maintain high defenses, which is expressed in the so-called CD4 lymphocytes; and have an undetectable viral load. That is, having too little of the virus in the body to prevent it from spreading.

But the same specialists sometimes come across exceptional cases and in Argentina there is one of them. This is the so-called “Patient from Buenos Aires”, a woman who contracted the virus in 1996, was on antiretroviral treatment for 10 years, but has not taken medication for 12 years and today, at 56 years old, continues with her burden undetectable viral as well as people who do follow the treatment.

“We met this patient in 1997,” explains Dr. Isabel Cassetti, infectious disease physician and specialist in internal medicine, who together with Dr. Analía Ureña followed the case since then, when the treatments were much more complicated and less effective. that now.

“At that time we gave a lot of very toxic pills and then she proposed to suspend the treatment because she noticed an alteration in body fat, which is called lipodystrophy, an increase in triglycerides or cholesterol. The grip was very uneven, ”recalls Cassetti.

After 10 years of treatment, and with their viral load undetectable, they decided to carry out a scheduled suspension of treatment – “which at that time could be done. Today it cannot be done, it is not recommended ”, he clarifies – in order to treat the collateral effects of the medication.

They thought that, when the treatment was stopped, the viral load would immediately rise “as it happens in most cases”. But it was not like that. “Since that suspension until now, he has been without antiretroviral treatment for 12 years and the viral load is undetectable,” confirms Cassetti, who today is the medical director of Helios Salud, one of the main infectious diseases centers in the country. He even lost the antibodies, meaning that when he was tested for HIV, he was negative.

All these particularities led to her case being presented at different congresses and they even traveled to the United States twice, in 2015 and 2017 so that the “Patient from Buenos Aires” was analyzed at the National Institutes of Health of the United States (NIH, for their acronym in English). In addition, the case was recently published by the specialized journal of the Infectious Diseases Society of the United States (IDSA, for its acronym in English).

“‘We want to study this patient because she is rare,” they told us. We took her, they did a bowel biopsy, many, lymph node biopsy, lumbar puncture; They took blood by a method that is leukapheresis and they couldn’t find the virus anywhere ”, explains Cassetti, who adds that they even doubted the diagnosis.

Finally, with the results of all these studies, they concluded that this patient does indeed have HIV and is keeping it under control. “They found traces of the virus in a lymph node biopsy and in the brain biopsy. In short: it is a sustained remission of the virus or what is called a functional cure. It is not a true real cure, “he added.

Functional cure vs. real cure: the difference with other unique cases

The real cure is the one that occurs in people in whom no trace of the virus is found. That is not what happens with the “Patient from Buenos Aires”, but what happened with the so-called patients from Berlin and London.

Timothy Ray Brown, the “Berlin Patient”, had been diagnosed with HIV in 1995, and later with leukemia. As part of a long treatment for the latter, he had to receive a bone marrow transplant from a donor who, due to a genetic mutation at birth, did not have one of the receptors through which HIV enters (CCR5) in his cells. In this way he managed to remit his leukemia and, in addition, the cells infected by the virus were eliminated. Brown passed away in September 2020, but not from HIV but from a complication of his leukemia.

“He is one and the other is a Venezuelan boy who also gave his name, who had lymphoma and in 2019 they transplanted the marrow from a donor with these characteristics and so far he has been cured,” explains Cassetti, referring to Adam Castillejo, the so-called “London Patient.”

But there are other exceptional cases. «The French in 2013 published the Visconti Cohort, which were patients who at the time suspended their treatments and surprisingly remained undetectable. So today that is a group that is very well characterized, which are the ‘post-treatment controllers’ or post-treatment controllers, who are between 5 and 15% of the population with HIV in the world ”, continues Cassetti. These cases are similar, although not the same, as those of the “Patient from Buenos Aires”.

“Then there is another group that acquires HIV and naturally controls the replication of the virus without the need for treatment, which are the elite controllers. These controllers are less than 1% of the population with HIV in the world “, completes the doctor.

The importance of HIV treatment

Beyond these exceptional cases, which serve for science to continue investigating, specialists emphasize the importance of HIV testing, and in the case of people who have already contracted the virus, the need to continue with the treatment.

“Today people cannot stop treatment. On the contrary, we have to test more, treat as soon as we make the diagnosis and put everyone in treatment, because that is good for the person and for the community. Undetectable viral load means less transmission to others, “says Cassetti.

In this sense, the specialists recall that the treatments have been greatly simplified: currently one or two pills are taken a day that, practically, have no side effects. Also, if a person maintains undetectable viral load for more than six months, they do not transmit the virus sexually.

“We have four well-controlled randomized studies that give us the scientific support to say that today a person who has had an undetectable viral load for more than six months can stop using a condom with his stable partner, who is not going to infect. Today it is very important to transmit this, but also to tell people ‘look, this is sexual transmission and it is for HIV. After syphilis, gonorrhea, for all that you will need to use a condom, “he clarifies.

However, it is important to note that, according to the latest HIV Bulletin of the Argentine Ministry of Health, more than 98% of cases are caused by sex without a condom, with an average of 4,800 new cases reported per year and more than 30% are diagnosed in an advanced stage of infection.

Regarding perinatal transmission, 4.6 out of every 100 babies of pregnant people with HIV are born with the virus. “The message is that we all have to take the test. In pregnant women, do it in the first, second and third trimesters and test the partner, because sometimes the problem we have is that the woman has a negative test in the first trimester, but her partner transmits it in the rest of the pregnancy. . The main source of transmission for women is the stable male partner, as opposed to male, which is usually through casual unprotected sexual relations ”.

It is estimated that in Argentina there are 136,000 people living with the virus, although 17% of them still do not know it and that is why they do not access any treatment and continue to spread the virus.