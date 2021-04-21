Argentine woman is not Luis Miguel’s mother

For a long time, it was speculated that an Argentine woman who lived on the street would be Marcela Basteri, Luis Miguel’s mother; However, the justice of that country decided to close the case and will seek legal reprisals for the litigation of alleged identity theft. The legal document was obtained by the Ventaneando program and it was confirmed that even the president of the Highest Court decided to consider the matter closed.

©@luismi_.always The mystery that revolves around Luis Miguel’s mother is so far an unsolved matter

It was also learned that Honorina Montes, who is confined in a mental sanatorium, has no blood relationship with “El Sol de México”, after two years of the legal initiative challenged by Ivana Amalia Basteri Y Flavia Carla Basteri, cousins ​​of Luis Miguel, in search of the identity of the singer’s mother.

The court report is dated April 8 last and there the non-existence of the crime of usurpation is established with the argument that “the extraordinary appeal, whose denial motivated this complaint is inadmissible, they are dismissed.”

In addition, it emerged that the court is about to notify who will be responsible for the expenses generated by the case, which amount to about 100 thousand Argentine pesos – a little more than a thousand dollars – and that could fall on the Basteri.

© CustomHonorina Montes has no blood relationship with “El Sol de México”

As is known, the mystery that revolves around Luis Miguel’s mother is so far an unsolved matter for public opinion and part of the story has been portrayed in the series about the interpreter’s life which will premiere its second season this April 18.

In August 1986, Marcela Basteri took a plane to Madrid from Pisa, Italy, and a month later she disappeared without a trace. She was accompanied by Sergio, her son who was 4 years old at the time, the youngest brother of the Puerto Rican singer who grew up in Mexico.





