Updated 05/24/2021 – 17:30

The Tennis Integrity Agency has made it official this Monday that it temporarily suspends the Argentine player Nicols Arreche, 26 years old and 612 from the ATP ranking.

Arreche has been investigated, according to official Richard McLaren, for a possible violation of the anti-corruption program linked to illegal gambling on tennis.

The player is excluded from any type of activity in the professional circuit until the investigation is completed.