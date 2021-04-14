Argentine tennis player is suspended for life for participating in match-fixing



The unsportsmanlike cases were developed during the years 2014 and 2018.

Photo: Kai Schwoerer / Getty Images

The Argentine tennis player Franco Feitt was suspended for life, after the athlete himself has admitted his participation in multiple match-fixing cases between the years 2014 and 2018. This information was released by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). Feittt reached the 920th position in the ATP singles rankings.

The 28-year-old tennis player may not play or attend any tennis event authorized or organized by world tennis governing bodies. Feitt will also have to pay a fine established at $ 25,000.

👎 An Argentine tennis player was suspended for life: he was found guilty of match fixinghttps: //t.co/bP8DRKbPRH – Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) April 13, 2021

The investigation was developed by the ITIA and they determined that the Argentine tennis player committed three infractions to the clauses of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program. According to the statement released by this entity, the tennis player would have violated the following regulations on five occasions: “No person may, directly or indirectly, devise or attempt to devise the outcome or any other aspect of any event”.

Argentine tennis player Franco Feitt, suspended for life for match fixing https://t.co/2SsUgHDrC8 via @ deportebox.com pic.twitter.com/ahJwU1VxUq – Deporbox Magazine (@RevistaDeporbox) April 14, 2021

In March of last year, Feitt played his last game as a professional in the singles modality. This year he played two competitions in the modality, both in the M15 category in Tunisia.

Franco Feitt is part of the coaching staff of the Ad In Academy, of the Spanish extenistas Albert Portas and Germán Puentes.